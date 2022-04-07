Chip giant Intel condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and suspends all operations in Russia, after previously halting chip shipments

Intel has rebuked Russia again for its war against Ukraine and suspended all business operations in the country, “effective immediately.”

The chip giant had on 3 March suspended all chip shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus. But this week it has joined many other tech firms and suspended its operations in the country altogether.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” Intel said. “Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.”

Russian operations

Intel said that it has 1,200 staff in Russia and it is working to “support all of our employees through this difficult situation.”

It is not clear at the time of writing whether this involves handing out pink slips to all its Russian staff.

The chip giant said it has also implemented business continuity measures to “minimise disruption to its global operations.”

Intel is not the only tech player suspending or withdrawing from Russia.

The world has responded to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Russian with an unprecedented barrage of, national, technological, business, and commercial sanctions, that are only increasing.

UN vote

Russia has also been also condemned in a number of United Nations general assembly votes.

On Thursday Russia was suspended from the United Nation’s Human Rights Council following evidence of appalling war crimes in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine.

With Russia now an international pirah state, Russia is seeking to become self dependent on technology.

Last week President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which states that from 31 March 2022 foreign software such as standalone applications, or software embedded within hardware or equipment, can no longer be purchased with the approval of Moscow.

But with other chip firms halting chip shipments to Russia, including AMD and TSMC, Russian authorities are going to find it very difficult to run these systems on suitable hardware.