New x86 ecosystem advisory group formed by Intel, AMD, as well as a slew of tech giants, to confront ARM challenge

A number of unlikely bedfellows have gathered together to form a group to defend the x86 ecosystem from the rising challenge posed by British chip designer ARM Holdings.

Once bitter rivals Intel and AMD, as well as a number of other big name tech firms, have formed a new x86 ecosystem advisory group in order “to shape the future of the world’s most widely used computing architecture.”

Founding members other than Intel and AMD, include the likes of Broadcom, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat, as well as Lenovo, whose Tech World 2024 conference in Bellevue, Washington was used to announce the new group.

The group also announced luminaries that include Linus Torvalds and Tim Sweeney.

x86 ecosystem advisory group

The new group said it will focus on identifying new ways to expand the x86 ecosystem by enabling compatibility across platforms, simplifying software development, and providing developers with a platform to identify architectural needs and features to create innovative and scalable solutions for the future.

“We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades – with new levels of customisation, compatibility and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “We proudly stand together with AMD and the founding members of this advisory group, as we ignite the future of compute, and we deeply appreciate the support of so many industry leaders.” “Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers,” said Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO. “We are excited to bring the industry together to provide direction on future architectural enhancements and extend the incredible success of x86 for decades to come.” Read also : Google Signs Nuclear Deal To Power AI Data Centres

The advisory group said it aims to unite industry leaders to shape the future of x86 and foster developer innovation through a more unified set of instructions and architectural interfaces. This initiative will enhance compatibility, predictability and consistency across x86 product offerings, it added.

To achieve this, the group will solicit technical input from the x86 hardware and software communities on essential functions and features. It said that collaboration will facilitate the creation of consistent and compatible implementations of key x86 architectural features and programming models, extending across all sectors – including data centres, cloud, client, edge and embedded devices. The intended outcomes include:

Enhancing customer choice and compatibility across hardware and software, while accelerating their ability to benefit from new, cutting-edge features.

Simplifying architectural guidelines to enhance software consistency and standardize interfaces across x86 product offerings from Intel and AMD.

Enabling greater and more efficient integration of new capabilities into operating systems, frameworks and applications.

ARM rivalry

Clearly the group has been formed to reassure developers, customers and investors that the x86 ecosystem, which has served as the bedrock for the tech industry for 40 years, can resist the challenge posed by integrated chips based on ARM architecture.

And the challenge is very real. It should be remembered for example that Apple has now fully transitioned away from Intel chips to ARM-based Apple silicon.

Qualcomm also recently proved that it can make a good ARM chip for Windows machines.

Even some members of this x86 group have already developed their own ARM-based chips, including Google, Microsoft, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

But clearly the big players feel the need to safeguard the x86 ecosystem in the decades ahead.

“x86 has been foundational to modern computing for over four decades, and we want to ensure it continues to evolve and benefit everyone going forward,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. “By bringing together partners across the industry, the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Board will play a critical role in shaping future x86 architectural features and help drive software consistency and standard interfaces,” he said.