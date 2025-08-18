Applied Materials Shares Plunge On Reduced China Demand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shares in Applied Materials plummeted 13 percent on Friday after the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below analysts’ estimates, citing a weak economic environment due to tariff chaos.

The company’s chief financial officer, Brice Hill, said it was seeing weak demand in the critical China market and uneven demand from other customers.

Reduced demand in China was expected following two years of rapid growth, but Hill said Applied Materials had not expected uneven demand from other top-end customers, who were putting off investments due to a macroeconomic uncertainties, including tax and trade policy changes.

Commodity chips

Hill said the company is also facing more concentrated demand from its largest customers, which makes it more dependent on the schedules of a smaller range of customers.

“We are expecting a decline in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by both digestion of capacity in China and non-linear demand from leading-edge customers given market concentration and fab timing,” Hill said in a statement.

In China, chipmakers have paused new equipment orders to absorb recently added capacity for older-generation chips used in cars, industry and basic electronics, according to Applied.

The company said China was its largest driver of revenues in the quarter ended July, accounting for 35 percent of total sales.

It said it expects revenue of $6.7 billion (£4.9bn) and adjusted profit per share of $2.11 for the fourth quarter, both below analysts’ estimates.

Economic uncertainty

Its third-quarter revenue rose 8 percent year-on-year to $7.3bn, beating estimates.

Ongoing White House negotiations around tariffs in countries around the world, as well as export restrictions to China, have taken a toll on suppliers of chipmaking tools.

The Netherlands’ ASML, the world’s largest semiconductor equipment maker, said in July its revenues may not grow at all next year due to “increasing uncertainty driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical developments”.