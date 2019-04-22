CloudBees Acquires Electric Cloud To Create Developer ‘Powerhouse’

Buyout brings range of software development tools around continuous integration/continuous delivery under one roof

Developer software and services firm CloudBees has acquired Electric Cloud, a continuous delivery and automation platform provider that launched in 2002 and counts Samsung, E-Trade, GM and Hyundai amongst its customers.

Electric Cloud’s flagship product is ElectricFlow, which encompasses software release orchestration, environment and pipeline provisioning and deployment automation, while its ElectricAccelerator speeds up app-building and testing by parallelising tasks across on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

The firm has raised some $64.6 million (£50m) from the likes of Siemens Venture Capital, US Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, RRE Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners and others, while CloudBees has raised more than $100m in venture funding since 2010.

CloudBees, founded in 2010, currently focuses on providing services around the Jenkins open source automation server.

Integration

CloudBees said it plans to integrate Electric Cloud’s application release automation platform into its offerings, with all 110 Electric Cloud staff to join the company.

“As of today, we provide customers with best-of-breed continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) software from a single vendor, establishing CloudBees as a continuous delivery powerhouse,” stated CloudBees chief executive and co-founder Sacha Labourey.

“By combining the strength of CloudBees, Electric Cloud, Jenkins and Jenkins X, CloudBees offers the best CI/CD solution for any application, from classic to Kubernetes, on-premise to cloud, self-managed to self-service.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Electric Cloud chief executive Carmine Napolitano said the combination would give customers “the best foundation for releasing apps at any speed the business demands”.

CloudBees made the announcement at its developer conference, at which CloudBees chief product officer Christina Noren said the firm is working on an integrated, end-to-end system for customers that will help bring together their “fragmented islands of information”.

CloudBees acquired cloud CI/CD tool maker CodeShip last year, a move it said gave it a broader portfolio of offerings for organisations of all sizes.