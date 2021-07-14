Latest web browser from Mozilla Foundation further improves private browsing thanks to version 2 of the SmartBlock feature

Mozilla Foundation has made Firefox 90 available for download from today, which adds additional functionality for privacy protection when web browsing.

Firefox 90 includes version 2 of the SmartBlock feature, which Mozilla says now blocks third-party Facebook scripts from tracking a user.

It is apparently automatically loaded “just in time” if a person decide to “Log in with Facebook” on any website.

Firefox 90

But what else has changed with Firefox 90?

According to Mozilla the “Open Image in New Tab” context menu item now opens images and media in a background tab by default.

FTP support has been removed, and for enterprises various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented.

Background updating with the Windows version of the browser checks for, downloads, and installs updates in the background automatically when Firefox is not running.

And another useful option allows users to disable the HTTPS-Only mode, which arrived in Firefox 83, for websites that don’t work properly in HTTPS.

The Firefox web browser can be downloaded here.

Browser battle

Mozilla’s Firefox is currently engaged in a tough battle in the browser sector.0

In April StatCounter revealed that Google Chrome is still the most widely used browser, followed by Apple’s Safari in distant second place.

Mozilla’s Firefox was unfortunately overtaken by third place Microsoft’s Edge browser.