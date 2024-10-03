A number of browser firms have complained to European authorities about Microsoft and its Edge browser.

Reuters reported that the letter to the European Commission was from Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox and the Open Web Advocacy, and it alleges that Microsoft gives its Edge browser an unfair advantage. The letter state that EU antitrust regulators should subject Edge to tough EU tech rules.

Reuters noted that the letter could bolster Norwegian web browser firm Opera, which in July took the European Commission to court for exempting Microsoft Edge from the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Opera lawsuit

In September 2023 the the European Commission had officially designated 22 products from six ‘gatekeepers’ of online services that were subject to its Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Microsoft’s Windows operating system and LinkedIn social network were identified at the time as ‘gatekeeper’ services.

However Bing, Edge and Microsoft Advertising were subjected to an investigation.

Later in February 2024, the European Commission concluded it did not consider Microsoft Edge a gatekeeper, and stated that the DMA requires Microsoft to allow users to easily uninstall any software apps.

Commission letter

But Opera and other browser firms and the advocacy group disagree with this conclusion, and have urged EU antitrust officials to reconsider.

“It is paramount that the Commission reconsiders its position,” they reportedly said in the letter dated 17 September seen by Reuters.

“Unfair practices are currently allowed to persist on the Windows’ ecosystem with respect to Edge, unmitigated by the choice screens that exist on mobile,” they reportedly said, pointing to Edge set as the default browser on all Windows computers.

“No platform independent browser can aspire to match Edge’s unparalleled distribution advantage on Windows. Edge is, moreover, the most important gateway for consumers to download an independent browser on Windows PCs,” the letter reportedly stated.

The Commission and Microsoft declined to comment, Reuters noted.

Vivaldi,Waterfox, Wavebox and Open Web Advocacy also alleged that pop-up messages on Edge mischaracterise the features of rival browsers that differentiate them from the Microsoft product.

Edge’s global market share is just over 5 percent according to StatCounter, a long way behind the 66 percent of market leader Google’s Chrome.