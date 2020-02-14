Automation Part 2: Your First Robot Employee

Automation in the workplace will have many forms. The rise of AI could usher in new businesses processes that need little human input. In a world of automation, will businesses be able to integrate these systems with their workforces? The first part of this series covered the expanding use of automation across the business landscape.

Automation in the workplace will have many forms. The rise of AI could usher in new businesses processes that need little human input. In a world of automation, will businesses be able to integrate these systems with their workforces?

The first part of this series covered the expanding use of automation across the business landscape. We took a broad overview of the current state of these technologies. This second part looks at the practical implications of automation and, how a business needs to be ready to take advantage of these systems.

Says Neil Murphy, Global VP at ABBYY: “British businesses are missing out on the benefits of automation by not combining the right technologies. Using just one or two types of automation without integrating the tech that will help achieve your goals is at best short-sighted, and at worst, a waste of time and money.

“While automated systems and AI come out as the most popular forms of automation, RPA is the least adopted, with only 24% of UK businesses investing in the technology,” Murphy continued. “However, RPA is bringing unparalleled benefits: RPA is particularly strong on time to ROI – 82% of businesses saw a return on their RPA investment within a year, with 30% seeing a return of at least twice what they invested. Some 19 in 20 businesses have deployed some form of automation. Still, only 1 in 20 uses the full stack, meaning most companies are missing out on the ‘secret weapons’ that could deliver the most ROI for their business.”

Murphy concluded: “The banking and financial services sector leads the way, with 38% of businesses investing in RPA, while manufacturing comes in second place with 23%. Some sectors have barely dipped their toe, with the legal profession, for example, only seeing 6% adoption. This is despite the huge opportunities RPA brings: a majority of RPA adopters saw improved efficiency (55%), getting ahead of the competition/increasing their market share (52%), and revenue growth (52%), with productivity gains (44%) and business transformation (40%) also realized.”

There is little doubt that every enterprise no matter its size will be touched by automation. Business owners can see the potential cost savings and efficiency gains when more automated systems are deployed. The challenge is to choose the right systems for the proper context and, implement these services to support workforces without undue disruption.