Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Sports 360-Degree Hinge, Touchscreen

VivoBook Flip 14 features 14-inch touchscreen in 13-inch chassis, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips with tablet-laptop hybrid features

Asus has launched a new Windows laptop with a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen, aimed at users looking for a hybrid with tablet features.

The system’s design recalls that of the Asus VivoBook S14, launched earlier this year, including a yellow colour-blocked Enter key and narrow bezels that squeeze a 14-inch HD display into a 13-inch chassis.

But the new VivoBook Flip 14 TM420 adds hybrid laptop-tablet features, including its 360-degree hinged design, touchscreen and support for an optional Asus Pen stylus.

The new system also uses AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips, rather than the S14’s 10th-generation Intel Core, and includes two USB 2.0 ports to the S14’s single USB 2.0.

Touchscreen

The VivoBook Flip 14 also includes two USB 3.2 ports, one of which is used for charging, an HDMI port and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The less expensive variant uses a Ryzen 5 4500U chip, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, while a pricier model uses a Ryzen 7 4700U chip and doubled SSD capacity.

The device comes in black, with an all-metal chassis measuring a slim 17.5 mm and weighing 3.09 lb for easy portability.

The 360-degree rotating display means the device can be used as a standard laptop or a handheld tablet, or it can be placed standing up in either portrait or landscape modes.

Mini PC

Asus has also recently launched the Mini PC PN50 series powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, along with the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming-oriented laptop with AMD’s more powerful Ryzen 9 4900HS chip.

The mini PCs come in four variants, using the Ryzen 5 4300U (4C/4T), Ryzen 5 4500U (6C/6T), Ryzen 7 4700U (8C/8T) and Ryzen 7 4800U (8C/16T).

The units support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM via two SO-DIMM slots, as well as two M.2 and 2.5-inch SATA storage drives.

They use Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 chip and include I/O ports including USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, an audio jack and a 3-in-1 memory card reader.

The back of the unit sports another USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a GbE LAN port and HDMI 2.0 output.