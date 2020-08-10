Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Sports 360-Degree Hinge, Touchscreen

Matthew Broersma,
Image credit: Asus

VivoBook Flip 14 features 14-inch touchscreen in 13-inch chassis, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips with tablet-laptop hybrid features

Asus has launched a new Windows laptop with a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen, aimed at users looking for a hybrid with tablet features.

The system’s design recalls that of the Asus VivoBook S14, launched earlier this year, including a yellow colour-blocked Enter key and narrow bezels that squeeze a 14-inch HD display into a 13-inch chassis.

But the new VivoBook Flip 14 TM420 adds hybrid laptop-tablet features, including its 360-degree hinged design, touchscreen and support for an optional Asus Pen stylus.

The new system also uses AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips, rather than the S14’s 10th-generation Intel Core, and includes two USB 2.0 ports to the S14’s single USB 2.0.

Image credit: Asus
Image credit: Asus

Touchscreen

The VivoBook Flip 14 also includes two USB 3.2 ports, one of which is used for charging, an HDMI port and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The less expensive variant uses a Ryzen 5 4500U chip, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, while a pricier model uses a Ryzen 7 4700U chip and doubled SSD capacity.

The device comes in black, with an all-metal chassis measuring a slim 17.5 mm and weighing 3.09 lb for easy portability.

The 360-degree rotating display means the device can be used as a standard laptop or a handheld tablet, or it can be placed standing up in either portrait or landscape modes.

Image credit: Asus
Image credit: Asus

Mini PC

Asus has also recently launched the Mini PC PN50 series powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, along with the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming-oriented laptop with AMD’s more powerful Ryzen 9 4900HS chip.

The mini PCs come in four variants, using the Ryzen 5 4300U (4C/4T), Ryzen 5 4500U (6C/6T), Ryzen 7 4700U (8C/8T) and Ryzen 7 4800U (8C/16T).

The units support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM via two SO-DIMM slots, as well as two M.2 and 2.5-inch SATA storage drives.

They use Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 chip and include I/O ports including USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, an audio jack and a 3-in-1 memory card reader.

The back of the unit sports another USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a GbE LAN port and HDMI 2.0 output.

The Asus Mini PC PN50. Image credit: Asus
The Asus Mini PC PN50. Image credit: Asus

