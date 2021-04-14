New devices to be revealed next week may include new iPads, AirTags, or even augmented reality glasses, after Apple announces ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Apple has announced a press event next Tuesday called ‘Spring Loaded’, in which new devices are expected to be revealed.

The media event, slated for Tuesday 20 April, was first revealed by Apple’s personal assistant Siri after people asked “when is the next Apple event?”, Macrumours reported.

The news was officially confirmed by Apple on Tuesday, when the firm said it would be holding a special “Spring Loaded” event on Tuesday, 20 April at 10am Pacific Time (6pm UK BST) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Spring Loaded

20 April marks the first event in 2021 where Apple is expected to release new products.

The new products expected to be revealed are the so called AirTags, which is a long-rumored product that will help you track your devices.

It should be remembered that last week Apple updated its ‘Find My’ iOS app on its iPhone handsets, to include the ability for the first ever to track and locate non-Apple items and products.

First third party products that will work with the Apple app include wireless earbuds from Belkin, electric bikes from VanMoof, and bluetooth trackers from Chipolo that can be placed onto or into items (wallet, backpack, toolbox, household keys etc) that needs to be tracked.

Another new product that could be revealed at next week’s event are new versions of the iPad Pro.

Apple has experienced a surge in sales of iPads during global lockdowns during the Coronavirus pandemic, as people isolating in their homes consume media services such as Netflix and Apple TV, anywhere in the house.

In January, Apple reported $8.44 billion in iPad revenue for its fiscal first quarter, up 41 percent year over year.

This was despite worldwide closures of its retail stores during the pandemic.

So Apple may well use the Spring Loaded event to also unveil new iPad Pros that boast Apple’s latest processor, as well as a new type of screen that uses mini LED technology for better images.

Macrumour noted that it is March 2020 when Apple last refreshed the iPad Pro, when it also introduced the Magic Keyboard.

Apple announced its second-generation AirPods in March 2019, so those could also be due a refresh.

Apple AirTags?

Macrumour reported that Apple has been rumoured to launch AirTags for a while now.

AirTags are reportedly similar to Tile – a device that a person can attach to keys, a bag, and track them using Apple’s Find My software built into iPads and iPhones.

At the moment Find My only works with three third party products namely wireless earbuds from Belkin, electric bikes from VanMoof, and bluetooth trackers from Chipolo.

But it should be noted that Apple could also use the event to launch other rumoured devices, such as augmented reality glasses, or a refresh of iMacs with its latest M1 processor.