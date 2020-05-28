Coronavirus: Apple To Re-open Most US Stores

Post Coronavirus: With enhanced deep cleaning and kerbside pickups, Apple is to re-open most of its stores in the United States

Apple is to re-open approximately 100 of its stores in the United States, as countries around the world start to emerge from nationwide lockdowns during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The iPad maker closed all of its stores in China in January and February (it re-opened them in April).

Then as Coronavirus spread throughout the world, shuttered its US stores earlier this year. But since then it has re-opened roughly 100 stores worldwide, depending on local conditions of the virus in particular countries.

Store re-opening

But now Reuters has reported that Apple plans to re-opens about 100 US stores, mostly with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service,

Apple had earlier this month, reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.

In its letter to customers, Apple detailed the new measures for customers who want to visit the stores, including allowing them to handle display products, which are subjected to “enhanced deep cleaning.”

Customers and staff will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks at the door before entering an Apple store, as well as answer some health questions.

Customers with no masks will be given one by Apple.

Because social-distancing rules remain a necessity, Apple will limit the number of people in the store at one time. This could result in delays for walk-in customers.

“In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one-on-one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store,” Apple retail chief Deirdre O’Brien wrote.

“Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas,” wrote O’Brien.

“We’ve also taken this time to consider how we can serve our customers’ needs even more effectively, whether online or in our stores,” she added. “For many stores, that will mean curbside pick-up and drop off.”

“If you choose to buy online, we can ship to your home or make your new items available for convenient pick-up at our stores,” wrote O’Brien. “And you can continue to find the same excellent standard of customer service and support online and over the phone to help you with any questions you might have.”

