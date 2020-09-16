Apple continues its move into the services segment with a bundled subscription package called Apple One, plus the Fitness+ virtual fitness service

Apple used its launch of its new Watch and iPad devices, to also reveal two new service offerings for users of the Apple ecosystem.

The first service is a new bundled subscription service called ‘Apple One’, which offers customers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more services in one simple plan with prices starting at $14.95 per month.

The second service sees Apple challenging virtual fitness providers such as Peloton (but without the bike) to help customers maintain and improve their fitness during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Apple One

But first lets start with Apple One subscription bundle that the iPad maker announced.

Apple is touting this service as the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan.

As mentioned above, depending on the level of package, it can include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ (see below section), and iCloud.

It will be available in 100 countries and will be available on a range of devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription.”

It will be available from the Autumn, with an individual subscription costing $14.95 for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

The next level up is a family subscription (up to six family members) costing $19.95 per month. This includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage.

The final and most expensive offering is premier for $29.95 per month. This is only available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. Again, it can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.

Fitness+

As mentioned above, Apple also announced its personalised and virtual fitness service called Fitness+, that is compatible with the metrics tracked by the Apple Watch.

Essentially this fitness services offers a variety of workout videos – from yoga and dance to strength training – that can be accessed from an iPad, iPhone or Apple TV. New videos will be added each week and it should not require any gym equipment.

Apple emphasised that its workout offerings will include options for people of all abilities, including those just starting out.

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast – as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere – there’s something for everyone.” “We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration,” he added.

Apple said that Fitness+ trainers will be made of a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields.

It added that Fitness+ is designed with privacy in mind.

Fitness+ will be available to Apple Watch customers as a subscription service before the end of 2020 for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Everyone can try Fitness+ free for one month.

Customers will also be able to share their Fitness+ subscription with up to five other people in their family with Family Sharing (Apple Watch Series 3 or later required).

Both the Apple Fitness+ and Apple One services puts the firm into direct competition with the likes of Peloton on the fitness front and companies such as Spotify etc on the music and entertainment side.