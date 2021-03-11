Apple Discontinues iMac Pro All-In-One Computer

It was once the most powerful computer Apple offered, but now Cupertino confirms the iMac Pro is being discontinued

Apple has delivered some bad news for graphic designers and power users, after it confirmed it is discontinuing the iMac Pro.

It has been a short four year run for the beefed up iMac, which was upgraded with improved processing and graphics power in attempt to create a workstation-level all-in-one machine.

Apple had first revealed the iMac Pro at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2017, and aimed the machine at users who needed more power than a standard iMac or MacBook Pro.

iMac Pro

Even four years ago, the iMac Pro’s specifications were impressive, starting at an eight core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC memory, a 1TB solid state drive; and a 27in Retina display running at 5K resolution.

That specification cost a hefty $4,999, but higher specifications which include 10 and 18 core Xeon chips and up to 128GB or ECC memory, pushed that princely sum up another notch.

The machine has not been upgraded for the past few years.

But now Apple has signaled it will no longer make the most-powerful computer it once offered.

Those people still looking to get their hands on the all-in-one-Mac, can still do so for a limited time, it has been reported.

Last orders

The $4,999 standard model can still be purchased on Apple’s website, but only while supplies last.

Once existing inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available, Apple told CNN Business.

Apple says that the current 27-inch iMac, which is the go-to iMac option for most customers, can be configured to address the needs of professionals.

However it reportedly said that serious power users can still choose the Mac Pro – a Mac tower that exceeds the capabilities of the iMac Pro.

CNN (citing Bloomberg) said that Apple is gearing up a for new release of iMacs this year to replace its 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.