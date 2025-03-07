Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: International Women’s Day 2025

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, we are thrilled to welcome a truly inspiring guest to today’s episode: Ying Liu, Head of AI, Research and Development at London-based TG0. Ying is a trailblazer in the tech industry, leading groundbreaking innovations in AI and driving transformative research at the intersection of technology and human experience.

In this special episode, we delve into what International Women’s Day means to Ying and why celebrating this day is so important. Ying shares personal stories of the women who have influenced her journey, offering insights into the challenges she has faced as a woman in tech—and how she has turned obstacles into opportunities for growth.

We also explore the critical topic of gender equality in technology, discussing how businesses can create more opportunities for women in leadership roles and the powerful role mentorship plays in empowering future female leaders. Ying offers valuable advice for young women aspiring to break into the AI field and shares her thoughts on the progress that has been made—and the changes still needed—to create a truly inclusive and equitable world.

As always, we ask our guests to share a mantra or piece of advice that has guided them through their careers. Ying’s insights promise to inspire not just women but anyone looking to make their mark in the dynamic world of technology.

Tune in as we celebrate women’s achievements, champion gender equality, and learn from a leader who is not only shaping the future of AI but also paving the way for the next generation of women in tech.





