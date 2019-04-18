Canonical Launches Ubuntu 19.04

New open source Linux distribution comes with a number of upgrades for open infrastructures

Canonical has released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), a new version of its iconic software that delivers infrastructure improvement for both the cloud and on-premises operations.

The new version offers “enhanced integration with open infrastructure projects for greater life-cycle management across multi-cloud and on-premise operations.”

It comes as Canonical touts the spread of Ubuntu from the cloud and data centre and into new arenas such as IoT and industrial control systems.

New features

Canonical said that the focus of Ubuntu 19.04 is on “open infrastructure deployments, the developer desktop, IoT, and cloud to edge software distribution.”

“The open-source-first on Ubuntu movement in telco, finance, and media has spread to other sectors,” explained Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

“From the public cloud to the private data centre to the edge appliance or cluster, open source has become the reference for efficiency and innovation,” Shuttleworth added. “Ubuntu 19.04 includes the leading projects to underpin that transition, and the developer tooling to accelerate the applications for those domains.”

Ubuntu 19.04 is said to “integrate innovations from open infrastructure projects such as OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph, with life-cycle management for multi-cloud and on-prem operations – from bare metal, VMware and OpenStack to every major public cloud.”

Other key updates include “improved IoT management thanks to new integrations with The Edge X stack and a range of industrial control capabilities on Ubuntu based devices.”

Canonical also said that multiple instances of the same snap can be installed to “deliver CI/CD, testing or phased rollouts for improved development productivity.”

And there is “automatic installation of VMware open-vm-tools for bi-directional clipboard, easy sharing of files and smooth power state management.”

Optimised Ubuntu Server 19.04 and Minimal Ubuntu 19.04 images are available on all major public clouds.

Alternatively, Ubuntu 19.04 is available for download here.

