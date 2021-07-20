Germany’s most valuable company (SAP) is to invest £216m in the UK for the SAP UK Data Cloud, as well as open new offices

German software giant SAP has announced an expansion in post-Brexit UK, with an investment of 250m euros (£216m) in the country.

SAP is Germany’s most valuable company (ahead of Volkswagen at the time of writing) and the UK investment will be used for “further strengthening its market-leading position as a provider of cloud-based solutions and services to help organisations in the UK run better.”

Essentially, the firm announced it will launch the SAP UK Data Cloud, which is a highly secure UK-based cloud offering. It will also open new offices in both London and Manchester.

SAP UK Data Cloud

SAP said that in addition to the new offices, its “significant investment in the UK as part of its growth strategy” will also see an investment “young talent to propel country’s growth out of lockdown.”

SAP intends to do this via extending the development of its internship programme and increase spend with the nation’s social enterprises.

The SAP UK Data Cloud meanwhile will “provide cloud solutions and services delivered using hyperscaler infrastructure at UK data centres.”

It pointed out that firms increasingly require their cloud data to stored within the country for data compliance purposes, especially in the public sector, and the SAP UK Data Cloud offering will “enable SAP to deliver its product suite to organisations demanding these criteria.”

Included in the launch of the SAP UK Data Cloud offering is SAP’s cloud ERP system (SAP S/4HANA), its SAP SuccessFactors human experience management solutions, and its SAP Business Technology Platform.

SAP said it plans to offer its wider product portfolio through SAP UK Data Cloud in the future.

The German software giant said it has “developed SAP UK Data Cloud to specifically support the nation’s Critical National Infrastructure, organisations working in the public sector, regulated industries in areas such as healthcare, central and local government, policing, utilities and financial services.”

Strategic market

The UK investment will also see SAP open two new offices in 2021 designed to accommodate new flexible working practices and better serve its wide-spread customer base.

The London office will reportedly be located in ‘The Scalpel’ – the 38-story skyscraper at 52 Lime Street in the City of London.

This office will provide a new customer experience centre, while the Manchester office, scheduled for completion later this year in Bruntwood, Alderley Park, will enable SAP to work and engage more closely with companies across the country.

“The UK is a critically strategic market for SAP, and with its highly successful vaccine rollout it has an increasingly positive outlook for the years ahead,” said Scott Russell, executive board member, customer success at SAP. “We are incredibly excited about this commitment, which will bring new services to market for our customers, greater support for social enterprises, as well as an even better working environment for our colleagues and new talent,” said Russell.

UK internship

The British government has also welcomed the investment by the German firm.

“It’s great to see SAP demonstrating its commitment to the UK and investing heavily to create new jobs and helping ensure long-term digital prosperity is evenly spread across the entire country,” said UK Digital Infrastructure Minister, Matt Warman. “Tech is at the heart of our plans to power Britain’s recovery full speed out of the pandemic and we are backing the sector with world-class infrastructure and skills training to make sure the UK is the best place to start and grow a digital business,” said Warman.

SAP said it has already been “deeply focused on supporting and developing young talent in the UK over the past decade.”

But by 2026 it aims to have supported a further 250 interns through its internship programme.

SAP is reported to already have around 2,500 staff in the UK.