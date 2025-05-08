Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Enterprise Cybersecurity in 2025 – Managing Complexity at Scale.

Cybersecurity has never been more critical—or more complicated. Enterprises are grappling with a shortage of skilled professionals, rising security demands, and the growing question: can automation and AI close the gap, or are they introducing new risks?

To unpack these challenges, I’m joined by Adam Casey, Director of Security at Qodea. Together, we’ll explore how companies can manage cybersecurity complexity across locations, deal with legacy systems, avoid the pitfalls of tooling sprawl, and lead smarter, more unified security strategies in 2025.









Adam Casey, Director of Security at Qodea.

As a Strategic Security Advisor, Adam has more than 20 years’ experience in information technology, with over 18 years’ experience in cyber security frameworks, cyber resilience, cyber strategy and digital transformation.

Having been a Chief Information Security Officer across various Public and Private Sector organisations, including FTSE100 businesses, he has an extensive understanding of embedding cyber security to become a business enabler.

On a day-to-day basis, Adam is responsible for supporting customers across Financial Services, Central Government, Healthcare & Policing and CNI, define, document and execute on their Cyber Security Strategy, and Cyber Resilience Programmes.