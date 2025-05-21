Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: The New Threat Landscape of Generative AI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast, where we dive into the transformative—and at times disruptive—power of artificial intelligence in today’s enterprise landscape. I’m your host, and in this episode, we’re tackling one of the most pressing issues facing businesses right now: the evolving threat landscape created by generative AI.

Generative AI has revolutionised what’s possible in everything from content creation to automation. But with great power comes serious risk. As these tools become more integrated into business operations, they also open up new vulnerabilities, novel attack vectors, and unprecedented security challenges.

Joining us today is a true expert in digital trust and innovation: Pinar Alpay, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Signicat. With her deep knowledge of identity verification, cybersecurity, and the digital ecosystem, Pinar brings unique insight into how organisations can stay ahead of the threats.

In this episode, we explore the critical questions facing today’s security leaders:

How has the cybersecurity threat landscape shifted over the past year due to generative AI?

What exactly is prompt injection—and why is it becoming a top concern for organisations deploying AI systems?

Why are deepfakes more dangerous now than ever before, and how do autonomous AI agents introduce new risks when they interact with external data or systems?

Which industries are most vulnerable, and are current cybersecurity frameworks still fit for purpose?

And finally, what urgent steps must be taken—not just by CISOs, but also by AI developers—to build a more secure AI-powered future?

If you’re a business or tech leader navigating the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, this conversation is essential listening. Stay with us.





Pinar Alpay, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Signicat.

Pinar Alpay is the Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Signicat, Europe’s leading provider of digital identity solutions. She brings a unique blend of strategic insight and product leadership, developed through roles at Worldpay/FIS, Bain & Company, and Barclaycard. With deep expertise in digital transformation and identity security, Pinar has led large-scale innovation and go-to-market initiatives across multiple European markets. Her entrepreneurial background, including co-founding an award-winning animation startup, complements her corporate experience. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and is passionate about building secure, user-friendly digital ecosystems that earn user trust.