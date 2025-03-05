Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Trump administration has this week demonstrated yet another step away from its Western allies, with a significant decision in the cyber arena.

The Associated Press reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ‘paused’ offensive cyber operations against Russia by the Pentagon’s US Cyber Command.

It comes after shares in European-based defence firms and Eutelsat surged this week after the infamous meeting on Friday 28 February 2025 between US president Donald Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky degenerated into a shouting match.

Offensive operations

The public row led to the cancellation of a planned minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, and raised questions around the future provision of satellite internet from SpaceX’s Starlink in Europe.

More was to follow from Trump’s US, which this week also implemented tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China.

Now the Trump administration has ‘paused’ offensive cyber operations against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, despite it repeatedly attacking and conducting offensive cyber operations against Western targets.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive operations, on Monday confirmed the pause to the Associated Press.

Counter measures

Hegseth’s decision reportedly does not affect cyber operations conducted by other agencies, including the CIA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

But the Trump administration also has rolled back other efforts at the FBI and other agencies related to countering digital and cyber threats, the AP noted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has also disbanded an FBI task force focused on foreign influence campaigns, like those Russia used to target US elections in the past.

And more than a dozen people who worked on election security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were put on leave, AP noted.

The Pentagon decision to pause offensive operators comes as many national security and cybersecurity experts have repeatedly urged greater investments in cyber defense and offense, particularly as China and Russia continue to interfere with the West’s economy, elections and security.

US Cyber Command

The US Cyber Command was created back in 2009 under US president Obama.

It oversees and co-ordinates the Pentagon’s cybersecurity work and is known as America’s first line of defence in cyberspace. It also plans offensive cyber operations for potential use against adversaries.

And ever since 2011 the United States said it reserved the right to retaliate with military force against a cyberattack from a hostile state.

It should be remembered that after Russia-linked hackers conducted a number of high profile cyberattacks against America targets, former US president Joe Biden directly raised the cyberattack issue with Vladimir Putin in June 2021, and warned him that certain critical US infrastructure should be “off-limits” to cyberattacks.

Indeed, President Biden warned Putin of ‘retaliation’ and an ‘aggressive response’ if Russia attacks a list of 16 ‘critical’ industries in America.

Then in July 2021 president Biden underscored how serious the US is taking cyberattacks, when he admitted they could cause a ‘real shooting war’ with a ‘major power’.

Also in 2021 a former head of the US’ internal cybersecurity agency named ransomware as the world’s top cyber threat, and called on the US to carry out military counter-attacks on bad cyber actors.