Microsoft Takes Down Trickbot Hacking Operation

Another takedown from Microsoft sees it disrupt key Trickbot servers, which it said could have indirectly impact US election infrastructure

Microsoft has conducted another takedown operation against online cyber threats, this time targeting the infamous TrickBot malware.

TrickBot first emerged in 2016 as a banking trojan, but has since received a variety of new modules allowing it to carry out other types of attacks.

Its current capabilities include stealing information, keys and credentials and providing backdoor access for delivering other malware, including ransomware.

TrickBot takedown

Microsoft announced the takedown in a blog post and pointed out that TrickBot has been one of the world’s most persistent malware operations.

“Microsoft worked with telecommunications providers around the world to disrupt key Trickbot infrastructure,” Redmond wrote. “As a result, operators will no longer be able to use this infrastructure to distribute the Trickbot malware or activate deployed payloads like ransomware.”

And the criminals behind Trickbot have used real world events to spread malware and ransomware.

In May for example, Microsoft said it had detected TrickBot being spread via a phishing campaign using the coronavirus pandemic as its lure.

But fast forward five months and Microsoft obtained a US court order that allowed it (and telecom operators around the world) to take down a number of internet servers, as well as take over a range of IP numbers, to disrupt the operation.

Microsoft even suggested the TickBot operation could have indirectly affected election infrastructure if allowed to continue.

This is because of one TrickBot’s deliveries includes ransomware, which Microsoft and US officials have warned could pose a risk to websites that display election information or to third-party software vendors that provide services to election officials.

“As the United States government and independent experts have warned, ransomware is one of the largest threats to the upcoming elections,” Microsoft VP of security Tom Burt wrote in a blog post. “Adversaries can use ransomware to infect a computer system used to maintain voter rolls or report on election-night results, seizing those systems at a prescribed hour optimized to sow chaos and distrust.” “We disrupted Trickbot through a court order we obtained as well as technical action we executed in partnership with telecommunications providers around the world,” wrote Burt. “We have now cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems.”

Other attack vectors

But Sophos warned that while Trickbot has been a major threat, it has found many attackers have shifted to other means of spreading ransomware attacks.