Hackers Steal Louis Vuitton UK Customer Data

Luxury giant LVMH has informed customers that an attack on Louis Vuitton UK resulted in the theft of sensitive personal information, days after the company warned of a similar incident affecting its South Korean operation.

Louis Vuitton UK became aware of the attack on 2 July, according to the customer notification, screenshots of which were shared on social media.

Personal information including first and second name, gender, country, phone number, email and postal address, date of birth, purchases and preference data may have been compromised, the notification said.

Retail attacks

The firm advised customers to “remain vigilant”.

“Given the nature of the data involved, we warmly recommend that you remain vigilant against any unsolicited communication or other suspicious correspondence, including emails, phone calls or text messages,” the notification said.

“While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts, or unauthorised use of your information may occur.”

The company said it has notified the UK Information Commissioner’s Office of the incident.

A week ago LVMH said Louis Vuitton Korea’s IT systems had been compromised in June by hackers who accessed some data.

Christian Dior Couture, the company’s second-largest fashion brand, said in May that hackers had accessed some customer data.

Other UK retailers have been hit by disruptive attacks in recent weeks including Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods.

Arrests

Police in the UK last week arrested four people in connection with those attacks, which have been linked to an English-speaking hacking group known as Scattered Spider.

The people arrested were a 17-year-old British male from the West Midlands, a 19-year-old British man from London, a 19-year-old Latvian man from the West Midlands, and a 20-year-old woman from Staffordshire, according to the National Crime Agency.