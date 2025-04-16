China Names US Operatives For Alleged Cyberattacks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has publicly named three US citizens that it alleged carried out cyberattacks via the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The Associated Press reported that China on Tuesday said it is pursuing three alleged US operatives accused of carrying out cyberattacks on Chinese infrastructure during the Asian Games held in the city of Harbin in February.

It is an interesting development after the United States has repeatedly blamed Chinese hackers for carrying out attacks on US targets. Indeed, America has charged many Chinese nationals over the years, as well as Chinese intelligence officers and government officials.

American cyberattacks?

Last month in March 2025 for example the US Justice Department (DoJ) charged 12 Chinese contract hackers as well as Chinese law enforcement officers for their role in “global computer intrusion campaigns.”

Now according to the Associated Press, a notice from the Harbin police headquarters in China named three people wanted for cyberattacks on Chinese infrastructure in February.

The notice named them as Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling, and Stephen W. Johnson and it is alleged they worked through the National Security Agency (NSA).

Chinese police reportedly said nothing about how they obtained the names or where the three were believed to be at present.

The alleged attacks targeted the systems for managing the Asian Games, such as registration, competition entry and travel, all of which stored “vast amounts of sensitive personal data of individuals associated with the Games,” the police reportedly said.

The attacks continued during the Games in an attempt to “disrupt them and undermine their normal operations,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The report also alleged the NSA cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure in Heilongjiang province, which includes Harbin, such as energy, transportation, water resources, telecommunications, and defence research institutions.

The hackers also attacked Chinese technology company Huawei, Xinhua reportedly said.

The report alleged that the NSA “transmitted unknown encrypted data packets to specific devices running Microsoft Windows operating systems within the province.”

‘Serious harm’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, dished out further criticisms at a daily briefing, while offering no firm evidence, AP noted.

The attacks caused “serious harm to China’s critical infrastructure, national defence, finance, society, production, and the personal information security of Chinese citizens. The nature of these actions is extremely malicious,” Lin reportedly said.

“China has expressed its concerns to the US side through various means regarding the US cyberattacks on China’s critical infrastructure. We urge the US to adopt a responsible attitude on cybersecurity issues, stop cyberattacks on China, and cease unwarranted smears and attacks on China. China will continue to take necessary measures to protect its cybersecurity,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

In January 2025, the outgoing Biden Administration had signed an executive order in the final few days of his presidency to strengthen America’s cybersecurity, and make it easier to pursue foreign adversaries or hacking groups that try to compromise American systems.