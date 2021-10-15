BT Eagle-i Seeks To Predict, Prevent Cyberattacks

Proactive security approach. New security platform from BT Security, dubbed ‘Eagle-i’, seeks to predict and prevent cyberattacks

With the cybersecurity threat landscape continuing to provide challenges for businesses, UK carrier BT has launched a new security platform it is calling ‘Eagle-i.’

The carrier pointed out that business and public sector bodies having to contend with a more than 50 percent increase in malware traffic over the last 6 months (says BT research), as well a global shortage of skilled security professionals.

This has meant that corporate IT departments are struggling adapt to evolving cyber threats and maintain their cyber defences.

BT Eagle-i

To this end BT has launched its cyber defence platform called Eagle-i.

The carrier says the new platform “combines BT’s industry-leading network insight with advances in AI and automation to predict, detect and neutralise security threats before they get a chance to inflict damage.”

This is a bold claim, but BT says the platform has been “designed to self-learn from the intelligence provided by each intervention, so that it constantly improves its threat knowledge and dynamically refines how it protects customers across a multi-cloud environment.”

This of course means that Eagle-i utilises an AI layer to provide real-time detection of issues and intelligent automated responses, so it can speed up user reaction to security issues.

BT says its new platform “is also uniquely able to integrate with technologies from across the security ecosystem so that organisations can both optimise their capabilities and spot any holes in their defences without having to replace existing investments.”

“Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda – yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels,” noted Kevin Brown, managing director, at BT Security. “This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals,” said Brown.

Security focus

The British carrier has been deepening its security focus of late.

In July this year BT made a “multi-million pound investment” in Silicon Valley-based cyber risk management firm Safe Security.

The Safe Security platform allows organisations to take a health check of their existing defences and understand their likelihood of suffering a major cyber attack.

In August 2020 BT announced a partnership agreement with McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet, who became BT Security’s ‘Critical Partners’.

Each of those companies provide a range of services and products that have been incorporated into BT Security’s global portfolio.