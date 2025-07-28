Aeroflot Cancels Flights Amidst Cyberattack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Russian national airline Aeroflot was forced to cancel dozens of flights following a large-scale hack on its IT systems that was claimed by pro-Ukrainian activists.

Aeroflot said it cancelled more than 40 flights on Monday, mostly within Russia but also flights to Belarus and Armenia, while the Kremlin called the situation “alarming”.

The Russian prosecutor’s office confirmed that there had been “a failure in the operation of the Aeroflot information system as a result of a hacker attack” and said a criminal investigation had been opened.

Disruption

Some passengers would be transferred to flights operated by other carriers, the transport ministry said.

The attack was claimed by a group called Silent Crow that claims to be an independent pro-Ukrainian operation.

The group said on Telegram that its “prolonged and large-scale operation” had “completely destroyed” Aeroflot’s IT systems.

It threatened to release “the personal data of all Russians who have ever flown Aeroflot” and concluded, “Glory to Ukraine! Long live Belarus!”

Silent Crow said it had carried out the attack with the help of Belarusian group Cyberpartisans BY, which said on its website: “We are helping Ukrainians in their fight with the occupier, carrying out a cyber strike on Aeroflot and paralysing the largest airline in Russia.”

Cyberpartisans says it is a “hacktivist collective that is fighting for the liberation of Belarus from dictatorial rule”. The groups’ claims could not be verified by Silicon UK.

Hacktivists

Hacking groups have been highly active working on behalf of both Russia and Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the Aeroflot hack is unusual in that it had an immediate and visible effect on thousands of people.

“We must not forget that the war against our country is being waged on all fronts, including the digital one,” said Russian MP Anton Gorelkin in a statement.

“The information that we are reading in the public domain is quite alarming. The hacker threat is a threat that remains for all large companies providing services to the population,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.