Accenture Buys Australia’s CyberCX As Breaches Rise

Technology consultancy Accenture is to buy Australian computer security company CyberCX in a deal valued by the Australian Financial Review at more than 1 billion Australian dollars (£480m), in the firm’s largest acquisition to date in the cybersecurity sector.

CyberCX has a number of large public-sector and corporate customers in Australia, and has been seen its business grow amidst a rise in large-scale cyber-attacks in the country.

Those breaches included a 2022 incident affecting major telecom company Optus that exposed the personal data of up to 10 million users and one affecting health insurance firm Medibank that affected nearly 10 million customers.

Cyber-attacks

In July Qantas Airways said cyber-criminals accessed personal information on six million customers.

CyberCX has seen its business with the federal government grow, with 140m Australian dollars in contracts since 2020, including large contracts with the Defence Department, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Home Affairs Department.

CyberCX’s chief executive, John Paitaridis, is Optus’ former managing director, and its chief strategy officer, Alastair MacGibbon, is the government’s former head of cybersecurity.

The firm’s private-sector customers include Origin Energy and online property exchange Pexa.

Based in Melbourne, CyberCX was formed by its owner BGH Capital out of the merger of 12 smaller cybersecurity firms that it backed.

Security growth

It now employs about 1,400 people and offers services in Australia and New Zealand, with offices in London and New York.

In the past 10 years Accenture has bought 20 firms in the cybersecurity market, including recent buys of Brazil’s Morpheus, MNEMO Mexico and Spain-based Innotec Security.

The Dublin-based firm entered into a 700m Australian-dollar joint venture deal with Telstra in February to roll out artificial intelligence across the telco.