Will Apple Ditch Screen ‘Notch’ On 2020 iPhone?

Touch ID fingerprint system will make a return in 2021 on top end iPhones, expert claims amid debate Apple will remove screen notch in 2020

Apple will reportedly deliver an iPhone in 2020 that will include a full screen that is not impeded with an unsightly and screen-eating notch on the top of the device.

The notch first appeared back in 2017 with the arrival of the iPhone X. It houses the selfie camera and Face ID face-scanning sensors, after Apple ditched the Touch ID fingerprint scanner for some of its handsets. Yet some users argue the notch is ugly and reduces the unit’s display area.

But it is now rumoured that the 2020 iPhone range could see the notch ditched altogether, as Apple returns to using TouchID for its top of the range handsets.

Screen notch

LetsGoDigital for example has reported that the patents and leaked data it has gathered point to the top-end 2020 iPhone having a notch-free front display, with Touch ID moved under the screen and Face ID being ditched.

This rumour gained credence when Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple expert from TF Securities known for the accuracy of his predictions, has previously suggested that the Touch ID fingerprint system will make a return in 2021.

He published a briefing note suggesting both Face ID and Touch ID will be available in 2021 iPhones, but both systems will be hidden under the screen, 9to5Mac reported.

This should bring an end to the noticeable notch on the X and XS screen.

The analyst claims was also backed up by a report which claimed Credit Suisse delivered a presentation in China which claimed Apple is preparing to unleash a notchless phone this year.

Another report has suggested that the entire iPhone screen could be transformed into a fingerprint scanner.

If that is accurate, it would mean that a user would be able to press a finger anywhere on the screen to unlock the device.

Apple launched its iPhone 11 portfolio in September 2019, and much was made of its three camera system, but there was no 5G capability.

At the same time Apple released its Watch Series 5, as well as a new iPad, coupled with Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.