Microsoft has confirmed it is investigating a “potential networking issue” after thousands of users around the world began reporting disruptions.

The outage is reportedly impacting multiple Microsoft services including Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook.

Microsoft has been hit with outages before. For example in April 2021 it resolved an outage that had impacted thousands of users of Microsoft 365 and Teams. That was said to be a DNS issue.

Microsoft outage

Then in September 2020 Microsoft suffered a three hour outage of its cloud-based offices services, that impacted Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Office.

But now this week on Wednesday, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook.

The number of users being impacted has not been revealed, but outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan.

Outage reports also spiked in Australia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Microsoft then took to Twitter to confirm there was an issue.

We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” it said.

“We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services,” it added soon after.

The service health status webpage for Microsoft 365 Admin Centre warned of “Service Degradation” and that “users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

Other services

Redmond said that the following services were impacted:

Microsoft Teams

Exchange Online

Outlook

SharePoint Online

OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Graph

The outage comes after Microsoft announced last week that it will axe roughly 5 percent of staff or 10,000 jobs, on top of the job cuts already announced during 2022.