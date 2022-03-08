Software giants have matched hardware and mobile tech firms, in announcing withdrawal from Russia over its Ukraine invasion

Russia has already seen tech firms such as Apple, Google, Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, and social networking firms announcing restrictions or withdrawal of products and services, due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Now over the past several days, it has been the turn of software giants in the tech industry to confirm their exit from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

IBM has become the latest tech giant to announce that it has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

And in breaking news, Shell has just announced that it will stop buying Russian gas and oil.

IBM statement

IBM last week issued a statement saying it was “monitoring and implementing plans in response to the deteriorating situation involving Ukraine and Russia.”

Now on Monday IBM CEO and chairman Arvind Krishna issued a statement topped with a picture of the Ukraine flag.

“I’ve heard from many of you in response to last week’s announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback,” Krishna wrote. “First, let me be very clear — we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region.”

He revealed that IBM is helping support Ukraine refugees in neighbouring countries, after it developed and deployed a ‘IBMer Resource Finder Map’ which connect Ukrainian IBMers and IBM contractors fleeing their country, to copnnect them with lodging, transportation, food and supplies.

“It is heartening to see that hundreds of CEE employees have already signed on as volunteers in less than 24 hours,” wrote Krishna.

He encouraged stake to contine making donations to the International Red Cross, and Big Blue is donating $500,000 to two humratrain organisations in Poland and Czech Republic.

“In Ukraine, we have been in constant touch with our local teams and continue to provide assistance that includes relocation and financial support,” Krishna concluded. “The safety and security of IBMers and their families in all areas impacted by this crisis remains our top priority.”

Other companies

IBM joins other software and tech giants in pulling their services, products and operations from Russia.

Microsoft last Friday for example announced that it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, and is “proactively” working “to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks.”

The software giant also said they would work with the US, UK and EU to stop any aspects of their business that would breach any sanctions.

President and Vice Chairman of Microsoft Brad Smith said that since the war began Microsoft had prevented 20 cyberattacks against Ukrainian cyber systems.

Oracle meanwhile last week replied to Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov and confirmed it had suspended all operations in Russia.

On behalf of Oracle’s 150,000 employees around the world and in support of both the elected government of Ukraine and for the people of Ukraine, Oracle Corporation has already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation. — Oracle (@Oracle) March 2, 2022

SAP also announced last week it was stopping business in Russia.

“Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war in Ukraine with horror and condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms,” it said. “We are stopping business in Russia aligned with sanctions and, in addition, pausing all sales of SAP services and products in Russia.”

Ukrainia’s Mykhailo Fedorov however tweeted that SAP’s action’s did not go far enough, and asked the organisation to “stop support of SAP products, as long as Russian tanks and missiles attack Ukraine!”