App store listing reveals Donald Trump is to launch his ‘Truth’ social media app in February, after his Twitter, Facebook ban

A day after the one year anniversary of the insurrection attempt by former President Donald Trump at the US Capitol building, comes an update about his social media platform.

It was back in October 2021, when Trump finally confirmed his plans to launch a social networking platform.

At the time he said the new platform would be called ‘Truth Social’ and it was being created “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Social media bans

The new platform is being created by a company he formed called Trump Media & Technology Group (T Media Tech LLC).

It comes after Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January 2021, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

Currently five police officers have died in connection with the Capital attack – four of them subsequently took their own lives.

Approximately 140 police officers were injured in the attack.

President Joe Biden on Thursday lashed out at Trump, and said that never before had a US President refused to accept he had lost the election, and that a “dagger had been held to the throat of democracy.”

Trump however spend much of last year repeatedly lashing out against his bans on major social networking platforms, and last year he asked a US judge to order Twitter to restore his account.

Tump’s legal team argued Twitter’s permanent ban violates Florida’s ‘deplatforming law’, which prevents social media platforms from banning politicians.

Trump had tried and failed to successfully launch his own platform after he left office in January 2021. Faced with an ongoing social media ban, Trump launched his own website to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president.

But after only one month of operation, Donald Trump closed down that website.

Truth app

But now the mission of “Trump Media & Technology Group “is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

Now the app store has revealed ‘Truth Social’ will be available for download from 21 February, but is available for pre-order now.

It is said to be similar to Twitter, with the app offering features to follow other people and trending topics. It is being touted as a way for those with conservative and liberal views to get together to debate the ‘truth’.

The Truth Social is just the first step from T Media Tech LLC.

The second step will be the launch of a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+ with entertainment, news and podcasts, according to the company website.