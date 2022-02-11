Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Workforce Trends and Technology

Businesses have re-organised their workforces and processes. Has technology delivered the tools they need to keep their enterprises running and profitable? How do businesses resolve attention residue? And how does technology fit into the future work habits businesses will have to develop to remain competitive?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Narinder Sahota is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Advanced, responsible for managing Advanced’s growing R&D facility and driving its technology strategy forward to deliver innovative products and services to the market.

He has held various CTO positions including at Salesforce where he was the European lead for its business transformation consulting practice. Prior to that, he spent over 22 years at Capgemini where he was the Account CTO for one of the company’s largest digital accounts, Royal Mail Group.

Read the 2021 Workforce Trend report here.