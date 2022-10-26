Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Infrastructure of the Metaverse
How does the IT infrastructure needed to support the Metaverse differ from the IT infrastructures that are currently in place? Is the infrastructure needed for fully immersive spaces different from a ‘3D internet’ that some have described as the Metaverse?
Ben Weekes. As Senior Architect & Principal Engineer at Agora.
Ben is pushing the boundaries of video telephony technologies across web browsers, AR, VR, the metaverse and beyond. An original pioneer and innovator of WebRTC technologies, Ben was previously the Founder and CTO of Requestec which was acquired by Blackboard in 2014 for expertise in WebRTC conferencing.