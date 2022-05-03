Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Impact of SaaS

Is SaaS still a foundation onto which businesses continue to build their processes? And why did HP move to a service company? Listen to learn how your business could further embrace SaaS to transform your company’s processes.

Sue Preston is the Vice President and General Manager for HPE Services, Software & Consumption across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa. She has a career spanning 34 years in technology leadership and transformation.

Before joining HPE, Sue spent two years at Microsoft running the Azure and Data AI Specialist teams in the UK across Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector. Before Microsoft, she spent eight years at Hitachi driving Global Financial Services and Managed Services teams and driving transformation and focus on IoT; before this, she held Leadership roles in the Partner Ecosystem, and her career commenced in the Unix arena and ERP transformation.

Sue is passionate about people and has a solid track record of building high performing teams; shortlisted for CRN Exec Mentor of the Year and takes on various judging roles for Women in Business. Sue is on the Board of techUK, the national trade association for the UK’s technology industries, and was recently named in Data IQ’s 100 Most Influential People in Data.

Outside of work, Sue has taken on many challenges to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK and, in her personal time, loves travelling, cooking, landscape gardening, golf and DIY.