Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Salesforce: The Value of Diversity

The Salesforce Global Gender Inclusive Benefit will provide transgender and non-binary employees with the critical financial and emotional support they deserve. These industry-leading benefits were designed in partnership with Outforce, Salesforce’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group.

Salesforce is redefining how its teams work together with Flex Team Agreements, empowering teams to decide how, when, and where they work including how many days a week they come into the office and what kind of work they’ll continue to do at home. Teams can also decide how they communicate and what behaviours are most important to them.



Terri is Senior Director, Employee Success, with Salesforce.com. In this role, Terri leads the company’s efforts to attract, develop, and retain the best talent.

Since joining Salesforce in 2015, Terri has placed a focus on creating a strong and engaged culture at Salesforce that has led to recognition as a Great Place to Work. Prior to joining Salesforce, Terri led human resources and employee development in various multi-national companies in Ireland, the USA, and UK.