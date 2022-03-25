Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Post-Pandemic Entrepreneurs

Has the so-called ‘great resignation’ been a major component of the surge in new tech business start-ups? And how are these new businesses using technology as the foundation of their enterprises?

Dana Kanze, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour at London Business School.

Dr Dana Kanze holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics, magna cum laude, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Doctor of Philosophy from Columbia Business School. Her research applies behavioural insights to understand sources of labour market inequality, spanning the areas of judgement and decision making, ethics, motivation science and entrepreneurship.

Jane Khedair, Director, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital at London Business School.

Jane was brought into London Business School in 2013 with a mandate to develop and grow a complete entrepreneurship offering for early-stage ventures. Jane has since built an extensive extra-curriculum programme that leverages numerous corporate relationships and includes a mentoring initiative managing a team of 25 people working across London and Dubai.