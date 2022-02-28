Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Peer-to-Peer and Your Business

As a new form of communication that does not require the internet or cellular data, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) could offer businesses a new channel to evolve how they communicate across their enterprises. In this Silicon UK In Focus Podcasts, Matthew Hodgson, CEO and co-founder of Element, explains how P2P secure enterprise collaboration and messaging.

Element is a Matrix-based end-to-end encrypted messenger and collaboration app. It’s decentralised so that users can be digitally sovereign (own and control their own data). Element can be self-hosted, or through a hosting service such as Element Matrix Services. Element operates on the open Matrix network to provide interoperability between other messenger and collaboration apps.





Matthew Hodgson, CEO and co-founder – Matthew has created a new secure ecosystem that makes real-time communication as universal and interoperable as email. Matthew has been building communication solutions for well over a decade and has a BA in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Cambridge.