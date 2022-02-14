Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Network Transformation

What the pandemic showed many businesses was that their networks were lacking in some fundamental areas such as security and the ability to offer efficient connections at scale. How has the pandemic fundamentally changed how enterprises now see the networks they use?

With over 25 years of industry experience, including time at competing Masergy Communications and TalkTalk Business, Steve Harrington is now managing director for EMEA at Aryaka. He has extensive experience operating at Senior Management level in a variety of roles in complex, regulated environments.

Harrington’s aim is to continue the success of Aryaka in offering a viable alternative to slow-moving traditional telcos and MSPs and support its growing number of EMEA clients, including WD-40, NVIDIA and L’Oreal. Harrington has committed to standing behind the channel and enabling its expansion across the region.

You can read the latest State of the WAN 2022 report here.