Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Fighting Cyberthreats with Data

Learn how your business can enhance its cybersecurity defences by harnessing data to defend every network endpoint. Are businesses doing enough to analyse their cybersecurity data to identify potential breaches and give them the information they need to be more proactive with their cyber defences?

Businesses have continued to embrace cloud services as a key component of their post-pandemic development roadmaps. Masses of sensitive data now reside in the cloud. Are businesses doing enough to secure these repositories?

Download the 2023 Global Threat Report.

Zeki Turedi, Field CTO Europe at CrowdStrike.

Zeki has professional experience specialising in Endpoint and Network Cyber Security, Threat Intelligence, and extensive Incident Response & Forensic knowledge. Zeki acts as a trusted advisor and strategist for organisations across EMEA, focusing and assisting on how to lower and manage cyber risk and build their cyber maturity. At CrowdStrike, Zeki also focuses on technology strategy and innovation.