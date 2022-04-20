Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Digital Security for Remote Workforces
Learn how businesses can develop robust security for their remote workforces. Also, businesses are re-drawing their digital transformation roadmaps to include IoT, 5G, and Edge Computing, are burgeoning technologies that will touch every enterprise. Discover how security connects to these development strategies?
Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc.
Joanna Burkey is the Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc. In this role, Joanna and her team have responsibility for HP’s global cybersecurity program, including IT infrastructure, technology platforms, and business units. Her teams oversee governance, regulatory and compliance, operations, strategy, architecture, and product security.