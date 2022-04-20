Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Digital Security for Remote Workforces

David Howell,
ManagementMobilityNetworksPodcastSecuritySkills
Linkedin
Silicon UK In Focus Podcast

Learn how businesses can develop robust security for their remote workforces. Also, businesses are re-drawing their digital transformation roadmaps to include IoT, 5G, and Edge Computing, are burgeoning technologies that will touch every enterprise. Discover how security connects to these development strategies?

Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc.

Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc.
Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc.

Joanna Burkey is the Chief Information Security Officer at HP Inc. In this role, Joanna and her team have responsibility for HP’s global cybersecurity program, including IT infrastructure, technology platforms, and business units. Her teams oversee governance, regulatory and compliance, operations, strategy, architecture, and product security.

 

Read also :

Third-Generation iPhone SE 5G Expected This Week

EU Takes China To WTO In Smartphone Patent Spat

Government Launches Consultation To Ban Huawei From FTTP, 5G
David Howell
Author: David Howell
Click to read the authors bio  Click to hide the authors bio 