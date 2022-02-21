Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Digital Identity

Mobile devices are so central to our personal and business lives, are the issues around digital identity about to be resolved with new legislation? Is the ease with which some forms of identity can be faked, copied or stolen, moved us into a digital environment where proving who you say you are, is now more difficult than it has ever been?

Julie Dawson, Director of Policy and Regulation at digital identity provider Yoti. Julie leads regulatory and government relations for Yoti digital identity platform; developing policy approaches for fraud prevention and safeguarding, liaising with national and sectoral trust frameworks, in conjunction with Yoti’s internal and external ethics boards.

She’s a true authority in digital identity policy, ethics and governance and represents Yoti at numerous fora including the World Economic Forum Digital Identity Innovators; techUK Public Sector, Data Ethics and Digital Identity Boards, ADA Lovelace Citizens Biometric Council Oversight Board, the All Party Parliamentary Group for Digital Identity, the Sprite + Network – Security, Privacy, Identity, and Trust Engagement Network, IEEE SA Children’s Advisory Group, OSTIA Online Safety Tech Industry Association, and Project Member of the Centre for Digital Citizens.