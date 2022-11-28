Silicon In Focus Podcast: The Neo Omnichannel

Elissa Quinby, Retail Insights Leader, Global Director of Retail Insights, for Quantum Metric and former Amazon Product Manager.

Elissa Quinby is an expert in retail insights, starting her career as an Assistant Buyer at American Eagle Outfitters, followed by two years at Google as a Digital Marketing Strategist. She went on to spend eight years at Amazon across multiple business units and functions, including marketing, program management and product.

Today, Elissa is the Senior Director of Retail Marketing at Quantum Metric, an experience analytics company that helps brands gather customer insights that drive intelligent decision-making.