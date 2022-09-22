Silicon In Focus Podcast: TECIS Europe Event Preview

Today’s podcast is a little different as we will be taking a look at a forthcoming NetMedia event TECIS Europe. Silicon will be bringing our depth of knowledge to a new event TECIS Europe that will focus on digital infrastructure security.

Technology moves fast, especially in the digital security space. At Silicon, we have been helping businesses navigate the technology landscape for decades with world-class news, features and analysis enterprises have come to rely upon.

Our two-day expo draws together aspects of secure infrastructure, including Patch Management, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Network Device Discovery, IoT, Embedded Systems and Security and Digital Employee Experience (DEX).

TECIS Europe takes place in taking place in Rotterdam, Paris and Madrid between May 08-13 2023. You can see more information about TECIS Europe and the Roadshows by visiting: www.nmgimmersive.com

Carsten Szameitat, Chairman TECIS Europe 2023.

After senior roles at the winery Gallo, RedBull, Dr. Oetker, and Computech Media, Carsten founded his first own company, 11 Prozent Communication. There, as founder, managing director and publishing director of GFM Nachrichten, he developed numerous communication, customer loyalty and service products for the European retail and digital industries. In 2013, Carsten took over the German-speaking representations of the global association Location Based Marketing Association (LBMA) e.V. In 2014, he founded the RetailTour initiative, which gathers local retail experts and guides them to the most interesting installations of new technologies in brick-and-mortar retail worldwide.

Since 2022 Carsten has led the international event business of NETMEDIA Group based in Paris, Madrid, Munich, and London.

NETMEDIA Immersive Events (NMI) is dedicated to creating business for individuals, communities and organizations. By combining data and the latest digital products, NMI produces events in eight countries and four industries even more attractive.

Carsten Szameitat regularly speaks at B2B c level events with his detailed tech, security and commerce expertise.