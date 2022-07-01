Silicon In Focus Podcast: Connected Business

Is the definition of a ‘connected business’ very different today than it was just two years ago? And how can businesses embrace technology to enable them to connect with their customers and commercial partners?

Chris Tucci is a Professor of Digital Strategy and Innovation at Imperial College Business School where he head’s the School’s Centre for Digital Transformation – designed to help businesses understand the far-reaching organisational implications of the digital revolution – something which has been of vital importance for the past 15 months due to the pandemic.

His research concerns how organisations can make transitions to new business models, technologies, and set-ups – the results of which he shares directly with senior industry figures and business leaders on Imperial’s Executive Education programmes, advising them on their own business practice.