Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Data Dividend
Is the latest drive to use data to deliver tangible change across public services likely to succeed? And how can your business take advantage of the data dividend?
|According to Splunk’s Data Dividend Report, the UK government is increasingly aiming to take a data-driven approach to address challenges, specifically when it comes to the adoption of emerging technologies such as the use of artificial intelligence:
|The independent report carried out by WPI Economics on behalf of Splunk, the data platform leader for observability and security, examines how four European countries – France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom – are using data for policy making. The research highlights how data has been used in areas from reducing education and health inequalities to tackling organised crime and enhancing the natural environment. The analysis showcases how far Covid-19 has reignited ambition across Europe to address serious data gaps given how critical a data-driven public sector proved to be during the crisis, with certain countries taking forward lessons learnt from the pandemic more than others.
|James Hodge is the Group Vice President & Chief Strategy Advisor International at Splunk. James is a leading data strategist, and field CTO focused on helping organisations drive business outcomes informed by data. Data ethics and digital transformation are two of James’ passions. James is also an active advisor for start-up organisations on how to leverage data as a competitive edge while focusing on simplifying technology architectures. James’ career began in product management and strategy, having led Splunk’s Big Data and Analytics product strategy with a specific focus on the Hadoop, Spark and open-source analytics ecosystem. He has deep experience in technical design and consulting for enterprise organisations across Europe.
