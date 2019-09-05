Yahoo Mail Outage Impacts BT, Sky, TalkTalk Customers

Customers of a number of British Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are experiencing problems accessing their email services on Thursday.

The problem began on Thursday morning at 7am, according to the website Downdetector.com. Problems centre around Yahoo Mail, which powers the email systems of BT, TalkTalk, and Sky, and it has made it impossible for their customers to send or receive emails.

The outage is still ongoing at the time of writing, and frustrated users have reportedly threatened to switch to Google’s Gmail.

Yahoo Mail

The outage at Yahoo Mail is so severe that it also appears to be impacting customers in other European countries, as well as the US and other parts of the world.

Verizon Media is now the owner of Yahoo Mail, which is still used by millions of people around the world, despite the decline of the Yahoo brand in recent years.

“You may not be able to access some of our services, including email,” Yahoo customer care said on Twitter. “Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience.

“We’re working diligently and will do our best to keep you in the loop as we work to address technical issues with accessing some of our services,” it added in a latter tweet. “We will be posting as soon as an update is available and thank you for your patience!”

Its Twitter account was flooded with comments from unhappy customers, frustrated that Yahoo Mail could not provide an ETA on when the problem would be fixed.

How well do you know Twitter? Try our quiz!