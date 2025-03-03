Microsoft To Shut Down Skype After 20 Years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Microsoft is to shut down Skype on 5 May, the company said, ending a two-decade run for the pioneering internet communications app.

Skype came onto the scene in the early 2000s, years before the advent of smartphones, as a web-based service that allowed users to make free audio and video calls over the internet, to and from anywhere in the world.

At its peak the service had hundreds of millions of users and became a verb – users said they would “Skype” someone.

The start-up was founded in 2003 by Swede Niklas Zennström and Dane Janus Friis, with software developed by Estonians Ahti Heinla, Priit Kasesalu, Jaan Tallinn, and Toivo Annus, and was based in Luxembourg.

Storied history

It was bought by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion (£6.8bn) in Microsoft’s largest deal up to that time, after it outbid Google and Facebook.

At that time, Skype had around 150 million users, but the figure fell to 23 million by 2020, although it lifted somewhat during the pandemic.

Microsoft struggled to integrate Skype into its suite of tools, and when it launched the Teams suite in 2017 it began deprioritising Skype.

The arrival of the smartphone era and competition from the likes of Apple’s FaceTime and Google’s various communications apps also had a role in lessening Skype’s profile.

More recently, it also faced competition from easy-to-use tools such as Zoom and Salesforce-owned Slack.

Migration

“Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The company said it would help transition existing Skype users to Teams on any supported device using their existing credentials, with chats and contacts migrating automatically.

Microsoft didn’t disclose Skype’s latest user figures, but said Teams has 320 million monthly active users.

It said there would be no job cuts stemming from Skype’s closure.