Virgin Media O2 Users Affected By Broadband Outage

Virgin Media O2 has said it is working to address issues affecting thousands of broadband customers in the UK.

The problems spiked at around 10:00 GMT on Monday morning, with nearly 10,000 people reporting problems to Downdetector, which collates outage reports from users.

The number of reports has steadily declined since noon GMT, but remained at around 500 into the late afternoon on Monday, well above the baseline.

The reports were concentrated in urban areas including London, Manchester and Belfast.

Connectivity

Some users reported being unable to access the internet at all, while others said issues were intermittent.

Others said the issues seemed to mostly affect services hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, such as Microsoft Teams or Microsoft 365.

“My company uses [Virgin Media broadband] and our HQ and warehouse are completely offline,” wrote one user on Reddit. “Once again, a bad day to be a Virgin customer.”

“Internet is working, but not allowing access to work environments,” another user wrote. “Affecting a lot of other employees trying to log in when working from home.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to fix this as a priority,” a Virgin spokesperson told Silicon UK.

‘Intermittent issues’

“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their services.”

In January of last year Virgin Media was the most complained-about broadband provider in the UK, according to Ofcom.

But as of this month the regulator said it had fewer complaints than TalkTalk, EE and NOW Broadband.