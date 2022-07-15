The Premier Secure Infrastructure Event Comes to Europe in 2023

TECIS 2023 is the perfect venue for all IT professionals to see first-hand how they can enhance their enterprise’s networks to create the services their customers need.

NETMEDIA Immersive Events announces the premier secure infrastructure event – TECIS 2023.

As enterprises continue to re-draw their digital transformation roadmaps, their infrastructure is a vital component of their networks. From agriculture to defence, creating secure networks forms the foundation of successful and innovative post-pandemic businesses.

TECIS 2023 is your one-stop-shop to access the latest thinking, tools and accelerate your business’s development. No other event in 2023 has the depth of knowledge TECIS 2023 encompasses.

TECIS 2023 has four key components:

EXPO Rotterdam Venue Ahoy, Netherlands

150 – 200 Exhibitors. 7,500 + Visitors Monday – Tuesday.

C Level Meetings – Open House Paris, France

Meet the European business leaders that matter with our exclusive C-Suite meeting to connect with innovative enterprises – Wednesday.

Job Festival Madrid, Spain

Different Locations will connect and inspire delegates – from Friday – Sunday.

Digital TECIS 2023, Global

Live tours and full engagement with infrastructure and security brands 24/7, 365 days a year.

Read also : Nearly All UK Businesses Experience Security Incident – Barracuda

“At NETMEDIA Immersive Events we understand that strong relationships can lead to innovations that disrupt an industry or market sector,” says Carsten Szameitat, CEO, NETMEDIA Immersive Events. “The vast datasets, we have from NETMEDIA Group International, enables us to create unique event experiences that we know adds value, insights and delivers new commercial opportunities for exhibitors and delegates alike.”

An event not to be missed!

No other event across 2023 will be as immersive or diverse as TECIS 2023.

Brands can take advantage of a multi-level approach to their communications channels. The EXPO Business Zone is the core of TECIS 2023. Here the main exhibit is located. Delegates will be able to access world-class infrastructure and security expertise under one roof.

TECIS is the only European TEC event that takes place in three major capitals in one week in 2023.

Whether delegate or exhibitor, TECIS draws together every aspect of security infrastructure development.

For more information, visit Immersive by NMG.