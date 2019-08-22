China Demands Release Of Huawei CFO, Again

Huawei anger. Canada to blame for ‘gross difficulties’ between it and China, says Chinese embassy

Canada should free Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in early December for alleged sanction busting with Iran.

This demand came from China’s embassy in Canada on Thursday, Reuters reported. The embassy also said that bilateral ties between the two countries was suffering “gross difficulties”, as a result of the arrest.

The Canadian government is currently being sued by Meng Wanzhou, and her lawsuit alleges that she was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.

Huawei CFO

Her civil lawsuit came after Canada decided (as expected) in March to grant the extradition of the daughter of the founder of Huawei, to the US.

Relationships between China and Canada have been strained since her arrest, with Hauwei founder, Ren Zhengfei criticising the behaviour of the United States, when he said the arrest was a politically motivated act.

China also immediately warned of ‘consequences’, and has consistently warned Canada there will be ‘repercussions’ for the move.

Chinese reactions

Following her arrest, Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians and charged them with spying.

Meanwhile another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was jailed for drug smuggling, has also been sentenced to death. He is currently appealing.

In addition, China has halted imports of canola seed and meat products from Canada.

But these actions have not changed Canada’s position.

Reuters reported that on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had no intention of backing down in the dispute and would defend Canada’s interests.

