Samsung Unveils Thin, Lightweight Flagship Smartphone

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Samsung has unveiled a thinner model of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone, in the first of what are expected to be a number of high-profile releases by major smartphone companies aimed at delivering a high-end experience in a more portable form-factor.

The timing of the Galaxy S25 Edge launch on Tuesday was unusual, coming only four months after Samsung’s annual flagship launch in January.

The event came as Samsung seeks to maintain sales momentum in an uncertain economic environment, and as rivals including Apple are expected to be planning lighter-weight flagship devices.

‘Easier to carry’

The Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 millimetres in thickness and weighs 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.

“The feedback was clear – users wanted something slimmer and easier to carry without sacrificing performance,” Samsung said in its announcement.

The company said it reduced the thickness of internal components including the printed circuit board and thermal systems to achieve the design.

The device is to launch in South Korea on 23 May and the US on 30 May, with launches planned for about 30 countries including China and European states.

The model’s pricing starts at $1,099 (£826), offering a 6.7-inch screen that makes it larger than the basic S25 but only slightly heavier.

Samsung last month reported a jump in revenue and profit in the first quarter at its mobile division as the S25 sold well, but warned that forecasts could be “adjusted” due to unpredictable global tariff policies.

Pre-emptive strike

The US White House has announced tariffs across the world before suspending most of them, while high punitive tariffs announced on one another by the US and China were suspended for 90 days in a deal announced on Monday.

Apple is expected to launch a slim device in September possibly to be called the iPhone 17 Air, an earlier Bloomberg report said.

The iPhone maker is considering raising its iPhone prices amidst higher tariff fees affecting its main China manufacturing base, but doing so could mean loss of market share to Samsung, the Wall Street Journal reported.