Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 To Cost $1,999

Not getting any cheaper. Second generation of Samsung’s folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, will still cost an eye watering sum of money

Samsung is not lowering the cost of the second generation foldable smartphone, despite its rocky arrival in the world and the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean electronics giant officially unveiled its next generation Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a bigger 7.6-inch display, 27 percent smaller bezels and a ‘smoother’ folding mechanism.

But the one thing that is not change is the price, and it will still sell for whopping $1,999 (£1,799) for the 256GB model. The really rich punters however can opt to purchase a limited edition version called the Thom Browne package for $3,299 (£2,999).

Listened closely

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date is 18 September 18 in the US and UK, and customers in those countries can pre-order the phone now.

“Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

https://news.samsung.com/global/introducing-the-galaxy-z-fold2-change-the-shape-of-the-future

“With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience,” said Dr Roh. “Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

So what exactly is the customer getting with the second generation device?

There is now a 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen, and when the phone is unfolded, “the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimized bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay.”

The first Galaxy Fold had a 4.6-inch front screen and a 7.3-inch screen when open.

Samsung said it has fitted ultra thin class on the main screen, which is enabled by a “hideaway hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities.”

Samsung has also integrated a fingerprint sensor into the power button that sits on the right side of the device when it is folded.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, with 12GB of RAM.

The device only offers 250GB of storage, and there is no microSD expansion either.

Camera wise it boasts three cameras, which are at the top-left on the rear of the device when it’s both folded and unfolded, and all of which have 12MP sensors.

The new device comes in four colours, namely metallic silver, gold, red, and blue.

Troubled start

Samsung’s groundbreaking folding smartphone had a troubled start in life, after it was slated to arrive in US shops on 26 April 2019 and in the UK on 3 May 2019 at a cost $2,000.

But Samsung was forced to postpone the launch after early reviewers reported faults with the folding display, which halted media events for the device in the Far East.

Dr Koh admitted at the time that the delayed launch of its folding smartphone, was ‘embarrassing.’

He reportedly said he had pushed the Galaxy Fold to market “before it was ready. An executive in June 2019 had confirmed that the faults had been fixed with the device.

It eventually went on sale in September 2019 in selected markets.