Motorola Razr Debuts As A Foldable, Flip Phone

Return of iconic phone that fits comfortably in a trouser pocket, as Motorola unveils Razr folding flip smartphone

Motorola has finally unveiled its much anticipated folding flip phone, the Motorola Razr, which is a modern twist based on the hugely popular flip phone of the 2000s.

When the retro clamshell is opened (or flipped open), instead of being presented with a screen and a physical keyboard as per the original device, the user is now confronted with a single foldable display.

This thrusts the Motorola unit into direct competition with the likes of the Huawei Mate X, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the dual-folding Xiaomi handset.

Razr 2019

Motorola revealed the new device at a launch event on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at an event in Los Angeles.

The modern spin on the flip phone is a different approach to those devices above (it doesn’t fold out into a tablet for example), but it offers a 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED panel for the screen, as well as Android 9 Pie.

It’ll cost $1,499 when it arrives in January 2020, and will only be available in the United States via Verizon. In the UK, thr 2019 Motorola Razr will be exclusively available on EE, with pre-orders also opening in December – no UK prices revealed just yet.

It will also be available in the EU, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Prices for these markets are yet to be announced.

So what are the specs of what is likely to be another expensive folding phone?

According to various media reports, the main internal folding screen will offer a 21:9 aspect ratio, 2142 x 876 pixels, plus a 6.2-inch POLED (plastic OLED).

There is a front screen that offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 800 x 600 pixels, 2.7-inch GOLED (glass OLED).

Camera wise, there is nothing overwhelming, with a 16MB main camera, and likewise the rest of the specs seem to be pretty average.

It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor; 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; and a 2510mAh battery capacity.

There is a fingerprint scanner located on the bottom halve of the device (there is no face unlock), and there is one USB-C slot, but no expandable storage slot.

The phone also do not contain a SIM slot (it uses eSIM), and there is no headphone jack either.

There is no official release or images at the time of writing, but a video of the new device can be found here.